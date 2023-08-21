How to help
Hassan to lead discussion on cybersecurity in New Hampshire schools

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday will lead a discussion on improving cybersecurity...
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday will lead a discussion on improving cybersecurity for K through 12 schools. - File photo(KOLN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday will lead a discussion on improving cybersecurity for K through 12 schools.

The panel comes as schools in the Granite State and across the country have seen a number of cyberattacks putting information at risk.

Hassan will be joined by officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Secret Service and New Hampshire schools, as well as New Hampshire’s chief information security officer.

The panel is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

