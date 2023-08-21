How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Housing migrants in closed upstate prisons ‘a terrible idea,’ says lawmaker

Closed prison
Closed prison(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York City officials are again asking the state to use closed upstate prisons to house asylum seekers.

“My initial reaction is that this is a terrible idea,” said state Assemblyman Scott Gray (R. - 116th District).

Gray did not mince words when asked about the idea of using the closed prisons outside of Watertown and Ogdensburg to house asylum seekers in the north country.

“We’re carting these people around like they are a commodity. If you look over my shoulder, you will see fencing, razor wire, towers, a facility that’s institutionalized. Is that anything that we should be housing migrants in? No,” he said.

Along with questioning the humanity of housing people at the closed correctional facility, local lawmakers say the prisons do not have the infrastructure in place to be able to do so.

“There’s been no heat or electricity or water or sewer service to that facility in over 2 years now. It’s in complete disrepair. It’s been left to the elements, basically, and uninhabitable,” said Watertown Town Supervisor Joel Bartlett.

When asked if the town were to receive financial assistance to fix the facility for the purpose of housing the migrants, Bartlet says the town simply is not interested.

“We have enough issues going on here now with the homeless, the needy. This will just exacerbate the plan, and it will never work here,” he said.

New York City is reporting more than 100,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the Empire State since the crisis began.

“New York state can’t afford this at this time. We have no plan once they get here. We have no housing for them. We don’t have capabilities in our schools to handle them, and this by any stretch of imagination is not humanitarian,” said Gray.

Right now there are no plans in place for any asylum seekers being relocated in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence County.

Jefferson County District 7 Legislator John Peck says if they were, Jefferson County is in communication with state and federal officials to help put a plan in place to address any issues brought up from their arrival.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year, 5,000 businesses are named to the Inc. magazine list recognizing the fastest-growing...
Vermont businesses recognized among fastest-growing in nation
Ezra Dillon
Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash
In May, a late-season freeze made Vermont apple season look grim, but three months later, it’s...
Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze
A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river

Latest News

A new report out from Efficiency Vermont finds which communities in the state are paying the...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
Health care regulators are considering double-digit rate hikes for some Vermont hospitals. If...
Health care regulators consider double-digit rate hikes at some Vt. hospitals
Emma Riesner sits down to sculpt her iconic Chicken of the Wood earrings.
Made in Vermont: Hazelbuds Clay Co.
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house