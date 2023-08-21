How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Last call for flood relief grant applications to the Lake Champlain Basin Program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is the final day to submit an application for an emergency flood relief grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The grants are for organizations in the Lake Champlain basin affected by the July 2023 floods.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program says watershed groups, museums, libraries, and similar organizations play an important role in restoring and protecting Lake Champlain and its watershed.

The goal of these emergency grants is to help these groups recover quickly from the flooding and resume the services they provide.

Each request for proposal must meet certain qualifications.

  • The claimant was injured in the disaster and is unable to work, whether they are an employee or self-employed;
  • The claimant’s workplace was damaged, destroyed, or not in operation as a result of the disaster;
  • The claimant’s transportation to work is not available as a direct result of the disaster;
  • The claimant cannot get to their job because they must travel through an impacted area and are unable to do so as a direct result of the disaster;
  • The claimant was about to begin working, but the job no longer exists as a direct result of the disaster;
  • Most of the claimant’s income comes from areas affected by the disaster, whether they work for themselves or an employer, and their business is adversely impacted as a direct result of the disaster.

Grants of up to $7,500 will be awarded to selected applicants. The LCBP says they anticipate giving out $100,000 total in grants.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezra Dillon
Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery
file
Two Vermont businesses get national recognition
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash
file
Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze
NanoFest in Tunbridge
Vermont NanoFest puts a spotlight on small brewers

Latest News

If you find yourself saying this feels like the rainiest summer ever, in some parts of New...
Mt. Washington Observatory sees record summer rainfall
FILE
Man arrested for street robbery expected in court
The man arrested for robbery at knife point over the weekend is expected in court.
Man arrested for street robbery expected in court
Today is the final day to submit an application for an emergency flood relief grant from the...
Last call for flood relief grant applications to the Lake Champlain Basin Program