Last call for flood relief grant applications to the Lake Champlain Basin Program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today is the final day to submit an application for an emergency flood relief grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The grants are for organizations in the Lake Champlain basin affected by the July 2023 floods.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program says watershed groups, museums, libraries, and similar organizations play an important role in restoring and protecting Lake Champlain and its watershed.

The goal of these emergency grants is to help these groups recover quickly from the flooding and resume the services they provide.

Each request for proposal must meet certain qualifications.

The claimant was injured in the disaster and is unable to work, whether they are an employee or self-employed;

The claimant’s workplace was damaged, destroyed, or not in operation as a result of the disaster;

The claimant’s transportation to work is not available as a direct result of the disaster;

The claimant cannot get to their job because they must travel through an impacted area and are unable to do so as a direct result of the disaster;

The claimant was about to begin working, but the job no longer exists as a direct result of the disaster;

Most of the claimant’s income comes from areas affected by the disaster, whether they work for themselves or an employer, and their business is adversely impacted as a direct result of the disaster.

Grants of up to $7,500 will be awarded to selected applicants. The LCBP says they anticipate giving out $100,000 total in grants.

