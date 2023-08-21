Man arrested for street robbery expected in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man arrested for robbery at knife point over the weekend is expected in court.

32-year-old Ezra Dillon of Burlington was arrested on Saturday morning.

Police say they began receiving calls about a man robbing and holding someone at knife-point in the area of bank Street. and Pine Street.

The suspect initially ran off when police arrived, and while running, discarded the knife used in the robbery. Police were ultimately able to arrest Dillon and recover the money taken from the victim.

Dillon was charged with assault and robbery and held on a $5,000 bail. He is expected in court this morning at 10:30 a.m.

