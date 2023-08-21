How to help
Missing test that delayed approval of Plattsburgh waterfront hotel never existed, mayor says

It turns out a missing soil test that halted the approval of Plattsburgh's only waterfront...
It turns out a missing soil test that halted the approval of Plattsburgh's only waterfront hotel doesn't actually exist. That's according to the city's mayor.(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It turns out a missing soil test that halted the approval of Plattsburgh’s only waterfront hotel doesn’t actually exist. That’s according to the city’s mayor.

The Army Corps of Engineers supposedly did the study and it vanished when it was time to vote on the development agreement.

But now we’ve learned it never existed. However, the mayor says other concerns have popped up from city staff, though none are environmental. And he expects the development agreement will be back before councilors at their next meeting.

“We are trying to push it to the next meeting. We do not want to wait on this, this already has been a 2018 process. This process started in 2018 with this particular developer and the city sending out RFPs for a developer, for a hotel developer at that site,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor says the agreement, if approved by the council, will make the developer in charge of carrying out an environmental assessment of the waterfront site.

