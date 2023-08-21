People in Burlington enjoy plein air painting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plein air paintings are all over Vermont. Church Street Marketplace and Burlington Sip are collaborating for some outdoor fun.

“I really think that it’s great that Burlington offers opportunities to get involved with low barriers,” said Meg Jones.

Vermonters gathered for this free event outside using the natural light to paint a church on Church Street!

There were three one-hour long sessions for any level of painter, whether you’re an advanced artist or beginner, the fun was in the air.

“What a perfect place church street marketplace would be for an event like this. I really wanted to capture this beautiful summer weather which we’re lucky to have today,” said Samantha McGinnis.

Meg Jones recently moved to Burlington and likes how minimalistic the event is.

“It was just a nice way to be outside see church street and get involved somehow especially being new to the area,” said Meg Jones.

And she says her favorite part of the gathering was ...

“That it was open and free to the community and that it was outside in this space,” said Jones.

Church Street Marketplace Assistant Director Samantha McGinnis says the painting event brings more energy to the area.

“I think the goal for the plein air event was to just get people out on the Marketplace and have them enjoy this space, check out the shops and restaurants while they’re here and take in some of Vermont’s beautiful weather,” said McGinnis.

And enjoys seeing a variety of different people.

“The most rewarding part about working for the Church Street Marketplace is seeing people out on the street, having fun,” said McGinnis.

Not only did people walk away with an art project but they also walked away with a smile.

“See people come out and enjoy them, see the smile on their face and see them enjoying all downtown Burlington has to offer,” said McGinnis.

Since it’s the Marketplace’s first time doing this, they are optimistic for this to become an annual painting event.

“This is our first time. We hope it goes really well, and we can do it again but we’re just excited to kick it off today,” said McGinnis.

