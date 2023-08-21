Police arrest suspect in Montpelier stabbing
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Montpelier man accused in a weekend stabbing incident.
Montpelier police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to a report a man had been stabbed.
Officers recognized the victim, who was involved in a prior incident earlier in the weekend.
Jackson Surrell-Lever, 20, of Montpelier, was named as a suspect.
After getting a warrant, officers searched his home and found a folding pocket knife, which is believed to be the weapon used in the attack.
Surrell-Lever will be arraigned Monday afternoon on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
