How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police arrest suspect in Montpelier stabbing

Police have arrested a Montpelier man accused in a weekend stabbing incident. - File photo
Police have arrested a Montpelier man accused in a weekend stabbing incident. - File photo(WRDW/WAGT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a Montpelier man accused in a weekend stabbing incident.

Montpelier police say early Sunday morning, officers responded to a report a man had been stabbed.

Officers recognized the victim, who was involved in a prior incident earlier in the weekend.

Jackson Surrell-Lever, 20, of Montpelier, was named as a suspect.

After getting a warrant, officers searched his home and found a folding pocket knife, which is believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Surrell-Lever will be arraigned Monday afternoon on multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year, 5,000 businesses are named to the Inc. magazine list recognizing the fastest-growing...
Vermont businesses recognized among fastest-growing in nation
Ezra Dillon
Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash
In May, a late-season freeze made Vermont apple season look grim, but three months later, it’s...
Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze
NanoFest in Tunbridge
Vermont NanoFest puts a spotlight on small brewers

Latest News

Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
Matthew Dulmaine
Suspect in Brattleboro baseball bat beating murder due in court Monday
New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday will lead a discussion on improving cybersecurity...
Hassan to lead discussion on cybersecurity in New Hampshire schools