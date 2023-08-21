Project in Swanton spreads awareness about poverty

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A line of pictures sits. Huddled together, marked with portraits and stories of people that have seen or have been impacted by poverty.

“In the past I have, and it was great that CVOEO was there to give me a hand. So I was definitely drawn this way when I saw that,” said Burlington resident Danny Kissell.

When Danny Kissell was walking through Village Green Park and saw the line of faces on the lawn. She decided to check out Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity’s new project called ‘in our words -- in our community.’

It’s an entire series of pop ups across the state filled with pictures and voices of people who live in Vermont that have experienced some form of poverty. Or has seen it first hand. In an effort to raise awareness.

Kissell says projects like this are so important. To remind people that homelessness is a huge problem no matter where you are.

“We definitely need to know when people are struggling, so that way we can lend them a hand if we need to. CVOEO definitely helps a huge range of people, it’s changed a lot of people’s lives. In some cases they saved their lives, and made it so they can get along day to day again,” explained Kissell.

That’s exactly what people like Travis Poulin want to do. He’s worked with CVOEO for over 30 years now, and says the homeless and poverty problem isn’t getting any better.

He decided to share his story in the line up. Talking about the small impact’s he’s made to peoples lives struggling with poverty.

He says when you see people struggling first hand, it makes you look at life a little differently.

“To live my own life with gratitude first. To be thankful for both the little things in life. As well as financial stability. As well as having a roof over your head. Which aren’t so little when they are really feeling out of reach for a lot of people we are working with,” said Poulin

Vermont folklife who helped create the project hopes this exhibit helps people see other people going through poverty in a different light.

“They may understand that person who’s down on their luck. Or who’s standing on the median as traffic is going by. See them as people, and not as problems. Said Vermont Folklife’s Associate Director, Andy Kolovos.

The project is going to the Alburgh public library in September.

