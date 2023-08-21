How to help
Report: Vermonters in some communities spend much more than others on energy

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their incomes on energy.

The 2023 Efficiency Vermont Energy Burden Report finds the average portion of income spent statewide on things like electricity, heating and fuel for transportation is 11%, but people in some communities are spending a lot more than that. People in Montgomery, for example, spend 23% of their income on energy. And when you get into individual parts of towns, like southeastern Barre City for example, people are spending 44% of their income to keep the lights on, heat their homes or fill up their tanks.

Efficiency Vermont says their report also found projects that could reduce that burden like electric cars, heat pumps, weatherization and more aren’t being adopted as much in the places that really need them.

“We need to double down and do more. We really need to be thinking about how to make sure that those opportunities to take on projects that are going to reduce energy burden are actually accessible to the folks who currently have the highest energy burden,” said Kelly Lucci of Efficiency Vermont.

Lucci says that could mean having up-front rebates so that people don’t have to wait for reimbursement or more flexible financing and funding.

She hopes the report will be a tool that places like Efficiency Vermont and policymakers can use to inform decisions going forward.

On the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m., I’ll take a closer look at that report and find out what resources are available for people who might be struggling to pay their energy bills.

