Shaheen to get firsthand look at child care crisis in New Hampshire

GORHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - As the U.S. grapples with a child care crisis, a New Hampshire senator will get a boots-on-the-ground look at the issue on Monday.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, is expected to visit with child care officials in Coos County. She’s scheduled to visit the Gorham Community Learning Center Monday.

The event begins with a walking tour of the center before a discussion among stakeholders. They’re expected to talk about what families and child care providers in the region are facing.

