Suspect in Brattleboro baseball bat beating murder due in court Monday

Matthew Dulmaine
Matthew Dulmaine(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro man who police say beat another man to death with a baseball bat is due in court on Monday.

Matthew Dulmaine, 25, is accused of killing Timothy Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, earlier this month.

DNA evidence connected Dulmaine to the crime but it’s still unclear what led up to the alleged attack.

Dulmaine is due back in court on Monday to make a formal plea to a charge of second-degree murder after Friday’s arraignment was put on hold.

