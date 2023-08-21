Vermont Abenaki poet honored with national award

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont Abenaki poet is being honored by the American Academy of Poets. Joseph Bruchac, the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association master artist, received the organization’s Poet Laureate Fellowship Award.

Bruchac’s work focuses on Native American culture and history. He says as a child, he couldn’t find books about his own history that weren’t heavily stereotyped, and with his fellowship, he hopes to change that.

“I want people to be aware of the varied and complex history... that is part of our region and is a continuing history, not something that’s in the past,” Bruchac said.

He plans to host writing workshops with local schools connecting students with local indigenous culture.

