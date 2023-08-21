Vt. Transportation Agency awards $4M in bike and pedestrian path grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Agency of Transportation is awarding more than $4 million in grant money dedicated to bicycle and pedestrian paths across the state.

VTrans says the money is for infrastructure improvements which will go to either planning or construction projects.

The awards went to municipalities both large and small across Vermont to make not using cars safer and more accessible for those who wish to bike or walk.

“There are plenty of bike lanes, plenty of sidewalks out there but making them safer, making them less of a burden for people to utilize and more. Having more of them just adds to the experience of both physical and economic benefit for the state,” said Peter Pochop of VTrans.

The awards also include federal funds which allowed the state to grant money at higher levels than they have in the past.

Click here for more about the program and to see the complete list of this year’s grant recipients.

