By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! We’ll start our Monday with the chance for a few hit-or-miss rain showers here and there through the morning. We should begin to see at least partial sunshine as we head toward this afternoon. Daytime highs are cooler, in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the northern half of the region. That is where the cold front clears first. We will be warmer to the south, where they climb into the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure will build in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and into the day Thursday. There will be a good amount of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s. Dew points will drop, setting us up for cooler nights with lows in the 40s and 50s. It will feel cooler and crisp, very early fall-like.

After today’s slight rain chance, the next best chance will be Thursday night into the day on Friday.

Have a great week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

