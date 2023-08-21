How to help
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have a couple of very nice, late summer days ahead of us! There will be lots of sunshine, comfortably cooler-than-average temperatures (normal high for Burlington is now 80°) and comfortably low humidity. The nighttime temperatures will be a little fall-like, with many spots dropping into the 40s for lows.

Our next chance for wet weather will be later in the day on Thursday as a frontal system approaches from the west. Those showers will be on and off throughout the day on Friday. There will be just a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

A shower or two may linger into Saturday, otherwise the weekend is looking really nice, especially the second half on Sunday. That nice weather will last into the start of next week.

Take MAX Advantage of these rare (this summer!) nice days! It won’t be long before the summer weather starts to give way to those cooler fall temperatures. -Gary

