By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ended the weekend on a warmer note than we started it. Another weak cold front will slide through the area tonight into Monday. Rain totals won’t be too heavy. Amounts will range from not much of anything up to about a quarter of an inch.

A few light showers may linger into the day on Monday with partial sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler north and have the best chance to get into the mid to upper 70s in southern areas.

The middle of the week will be very pleasant as high pressure builds in. There will be a good amount of temperatures ranging through the 70s. Humidity will be low and there will be a late summer or early fall feel to the air.

Aside from any showers with the cold front passage, rain chances hold off until at least Thursday night. Some wet weather will likely linger into Friday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

