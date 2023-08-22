$36M on the way to help Vermonters rebuild from flooding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some $36 million is coming to help homeowners, renters and businesses in Vermont with rebuilding from the July flooding.

Efficiency Vermont says the initial $10 million from the state’s Emergency Board has been combined with $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and other funding for the new relief package.

Low- and middle-income Vermonters can get help replacing home and water heating systems, and other home appliances with more efficient ones. The money can also be used to upgrade electrical panels to accommodate heat pumps and other electrification efforts.

It goes live on Sept. 5.

For more on the flood recovery programs or to apply for support, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/flood or call 1-888-921-5990.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.