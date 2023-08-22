How to help
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Burlington police say at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nathan Washington, 44, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assaulted a woman.

Washington refused to surrender to the police. An officer chased him, caught him and held him on the ground until other police arrived. They say Washington was armed with a loaded handgun and threatened officers.

He was taken into custody and will be arraigned Tuesday. Police say Washington has a lengthy criminal history in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

