‘Catamount Corner’ kicks off tonight; 6 pm news shortened, CBS Evening News at 6:30 pm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A partnership between the University of Vermont and WCAX to bring Catamount athletics to your living room kicks off tonight!

“Catamount Corner” will take an inside look at UVM’s 18 Division I teams, highlighting a variety of sports from basketball, hockey and soccer to field hockey, cross-country and lacrosse for both men and women. It’s hosted by WCAX Sports Anchors Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan.

The first special program will air tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. on WCAX. That means the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. will end half an hour early and the CBS Evening News will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Partnering with UVM and Vermont Sports Properties allows WCAX to deliver a monthly show dedicated to the first-ever behind-the-scenes look at a major part of our local sports community on a collegiate level.

“WCAX is committed to finding unique, compelling stories every day. As the original team covering our region, this is one more way that we are the leader in local coverage of local sports news,” WCAX General Manager Jay Barton said. “This is another evolution of coverage of our home, and we’re excited to bring it to the community.”

“Catamount Corner” will air monthly from August 2023 through May 2024, with additional times and dates to be announced.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.