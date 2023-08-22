How to help
FEMA offers advice to those who lost personal documents in the flood

Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
Federal funding available to those impacted by severe weather
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermonters build back after flooding washed away homes and prized possessions, officials are offering guidance for those who lost important paperwork.

FEMA offers advice for those who lost important federal, state, or personal paperwork like social security cards, marriage licenses, or medical records.

They put together a long list of websites and phone numbers to use in case any of those documents were lost.

