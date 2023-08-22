FEMA offers advice to those who lost personal documents in the flood

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermonters build back after flooding washed away homes and prized possessions, officials are offering guidance for those who lost important paperwork.

FEMA offers advice for those who lost important federal, state, or personal paperwork like social security cards, marriage licenses, or medical records.

They put together a long list of websites and phone numbers to use in case any of those documents were lost.

