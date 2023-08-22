How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail

By Mariya Murrow, Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The first co-defendants in a sweeping indictment out of Fulton County, Georgia, has surrendered to the jail, according to the sheriff’s office website.

Shortly before 10:30, a.m., CNN reported that former President Donald Trump’s attorney John Eastman had turned himself in. A bond agreement for $100,000 was reached Monday in his case.

Eastman is alleged to have written a memo laying out steps Vice President Mike Pence could take to keep Trump in officer while presiding over Congress’ joint session on Jan. 6.

A $10,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for Scott Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman who was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they surrender. (Source: CNN/POOL/WABC/WSB/MICHAEL HARPER/GETTY IMAGES)

On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and processed on charges that include conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state of political subdivision, and violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

A $200,000 bond agreement was reached Monday for former President Donald Trump as part of last week’s sweeping Fulton County indictment.

All of the bond agreements reached so far include RICO charges, and those bond fees are higher than any of the other charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Montpelier man pleads not guilty to stabbing
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report

Latest News

FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US
Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air