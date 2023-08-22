How to help
Gray squirrel hunting season starts soon in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gray squirrel hunting season is coming up next week.

The Vermont hunting season for gray squirrels runs from Sept. 1 through the end of the year.

According to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, the best habitat for squirrel hunting is around nut-bearing trees like oak, hickory and beech.

The daily bag limit is four gray squirrels, and the possession limit is eight.

