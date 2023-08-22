How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Guard freed after being held hostage at St. Louis jail

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
By Dan Greenwald and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -A 70-year-old guard was freed after being held hostage inside the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday morning. KMOV reports.

According to police, prisoners took a guard hostage on the fourth floor just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The guard was not armed and police did not have any information on injuries.

A source told KMOV that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Montpelier man pleads not guilty to stabbing
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report

Latest News

FILE: On Tuesday, just before 9 a.m., Scott Hall surrendered to authorities, and was booked and...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
FILE - Jeffrey Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources...
2 more people indicted with Trump in Georgia election probe want the case heard in federal court
Another case of locally acquired malaria has been reported in the United States.
Malaria risk low despite another case reported in the US
Here's what former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants can expect when they...
Inside Fulton County Jail, where Trump and co-defendants will surrender
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air