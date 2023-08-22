Hochul unveils portrait carving honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday officially unveiled a carving honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the New York State Capitol.

The carving can be found at the Great Western Staircase in the New York State Capitol Building in Albany.

It’s the first piece to be added to the staircase since the steps were finished in the late 1800s, and only the seventh woman depicted in the staircase gallery.

The sculpture is directly above a carving of the U.S. Supreme Court’s first chief justice, John Jay.

Ginsburg is only the second justice to have her portrait carved on the staircase.

“This carving will ensure that Justice Ginsburg will continue to be a source of inspiration for future generations of women and all New Yorkers,” said Jeanette Moy, the commissioner of the New York State Office of General Services.

There are portraits of six other women carved on the Great Western Staircase, including Harriet Beecher Stowe, the author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and suffragist leader Susan B. Anthony.

