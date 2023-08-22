Montpelier residents meet to mull the city’s future after flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of Montpelier gathered Tuesday for a second forum to address needs after the devastating flooding in the community, and to begin drawing a roadmap for the future.

The nation’s smallest capitol is still recovering from last month’s flooding and the community is looking ahead to try and avoid future disasters. The meeting is aimed at hearing from people and businesses in the community that still need immediate help and starting a longer-term conversation about the city’s needs going forward.

The piles of garbage and flood debris in downtown Montpelier are mostly cleaned up. The stench of flood mud is gone. Homes and businesses are gutted and contractors are busy at work. But the impacts of the flooding on downtown Montpelier are still stark, and the community is still taking stock.

“This disaster is sort of a fundamental challenge to their survival as businesses. We’re right in the thick of that,” said Paul Costello, the nonpartisan moderator of the community forums.

Floodwaters from the Winooski and North Branch rivers ripped through the Capital City last month, leaving downtown underwater.

Costello says the financial, physical and emotional toll on the community has been immense.

Hundreds of people showed up at the last meeting to talk about the trauma, the ongoing financial need and where the community goes from here.

People in Montpelier were affected by the floods in different ways. Some suffered massive damage and were displaced from businesses and homes. Others did not see as much damage and are now thinking about recovery in the longer term.

“We’re really at this transition point where we’re out of the first part of the crisis and we are beginning to enter the recovery phase, but we are also thinking at multiple levels about resilience and climate change,” Costello said.

Montpelier faces more existential questions about where and how to rebuild, and how to fund mitigation and disaster responses in a sustainable way.

People in town say they’re optimistic the city will be stronger in the long run.

“It was nationwide news that we had this flood and people have been coming in from all over to help out. If we can keep that going, I think we will come back strong,” said Paul Cavaliere of Montpelier.

Back at the Statehouse, Costello adds that long-term ideas around building a strong and sustainable community will take coordination among local nonprofits, city government, state leaders and Congress.

“I’ve done this enough to have faith that good ideas surface and people make wise decisions in these processes,” Costello said.

The meeting Tuesday kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

There’s one more community meeting after this on Sept. 7, where the community will try to take some of the ideas presented and put them into an action plan.

