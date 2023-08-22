New program makes health care more effective for neurodivergent people

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new resource kit to help personalize health care for those with autism and ADHD.

All Brains Belong Vt. is working to interconnect health care for neurodivergent people and how to solve them. The research studies how different health factors impact sleep, stomach issues, your brain and nervous system all impact your overall wellbeing.

“I came in to All Brains Belong, really kind of thinking my life was over, my energy hit an all-time low” said Sarah Knutson, who is a patient with the non-profit organization.

Knutson along with others in the program, are benefiting from the research -- looking at intertwining medical conditions.

The program takes a wholistic look at neurodivergent people’s health -- and sees how various health conditions are all connected.

Mel Houser, the executive director of All Brains Belong noticed a pattern with intertwined medical conditions for those with ADHD and autism.

“For example many patients with chronic pain end up on medicine that make their muscles more relaxed but if they also have a connective tissue disorder, that muscle relaxer.. that’s why this zoomed out approach in our practice can make all the difference in the world.”

She says the wholistic look at health care has not been applied to see overlapping issues -- because of health care barriers.

“Unfortunately, there are multiple barriers within the healthcare system that get in the way with clinicians addressing multiple problems at a time” adds, Houser.

Knutson says since they started last March their life has changed completely. Knutson says they struggled with anxiety and depression most of their life and didn’t feel like they fit in during social situations. They also had knee pains, was tired all the time, had anxiety and depression.

Tackling their health conditions -- they got back into running and even raced in a 5K.

The resources aren’t just for those who have autism or ADHD. People who are experiencing long covid or an auto-immune disorder can also use All Brains Belong’s resources.

