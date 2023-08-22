Plattsburgh’s historic ‘Boathouse’ building to be demolished

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A chapter of Plattsburgh’s history is coming to a close with a historic building destined for destruction.

Once a beacon of industry in Plattsburgh, Georgia-Pacific’s “Boathouse” building clings to life. However, new plans to demolish the building will soon mean the end of the facility.

“Most people do not know what they built there and that’s what my mission has been since I got into the museum business,” said Richard Soper of the Clinton County Historical Association.

Local historian Richard Soper says the building’s history goes back to 1900 when the structure was built and when Henry Lozier used it for high-end boat production.

“You would never think a town of 12,500 in 1902 would be a place to manufacture cars, but it was the boats that brought everyone here,” Soper said.

After constructing boats for a few years, Soper says the company then set its sights on the future of transportation. “His son Harry took over the business and he realized cars were the future.”

Soper says it was then that one of America’s most expensive cars went into production in Plattsburgh.

“A very expensive Mercedes was $2,000. The Loziers were $5,000 to $6,000. Very high quality,” he said.

The company continued to crank out cars until the late 1910s when Lozier filed for bankruptcy.

Soper says the boathouse’s ownership changed hands throughout the years before ending up with Georgia-Pacific, a company that says it plans to demolish the structure in the next few years.

“I was a little upset to see history go by. We have had many, many buildings that have been torn down,” Soper said.

However, he says he believes it’s the right call.

“Right now it is more important probably to keep employment here of the people that are working there than to keep a derelict old building,” Soper said. “It would cost almost a million dollars to stabilize the building and hardly anybody could justify that.”

Despite the eventual demolition, Soper says the Lozier’s legacy will be forever ingrained into the Lake City.

“The commitment by Mr. Lozier was to produce the best car in the world, that is to say the son, Harry Lozier, was to produce the best there was and they succeeded in doing that,” Soper said. “And it was in our little town here.”

