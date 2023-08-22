How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment

FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some point during their pregnancies.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report on the state of maternity care in the United States.

According to the report, one in five women reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care.

Nearly 10% said health care providers ignored them, refused to help or took too long to help.

About one in 15 said doctors, nurses or midwives shouted at them, with 4% saying that they were threatened. Also, one in 10 women said they experienced discrimination based on age or weight.

One in eight Black mothers said they were discriminated against because of their race. Researchers say that could help explain why Black women were more than two times more likely than average to die from pregnancy or childbirth in 2021.

People who have negative experiences with the health care system are less likely to seek treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Montpelier man pleads not guilty to stabbing

Latest News

Some $36 million is coming to help homeowners, renters and businesses in Vermont with...
$36M on the way to help Vermonters rebuild from flooding
Elizabeth Miskella celebrated her 107th birthday alongside her children at Autumn's Promise...
Woman celebrates 107th birthday; children say she always has positive attitude
FILE - The United States Coast Guard Academy is seen, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn....
Federal legislation proposed to protect Coast Guard Academy cadets who file sexual assault reports
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing