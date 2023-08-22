Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Recent results from the town of Plattsburgh’s development survey show people want an Olive Garden restaurant and Trader Joe’s grocery store in the North Country.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says roughly 2,600 people have completed the survey so far.

Among the sectors of business people said they would like to see in the town-- recreation, retail and children’s activities are on top.

The restaurant chain Olive Garden currently holds the top spot for a specific business.

The town is still asking for more people to weigh in.

“We are really appreciative of our community participating in the process first and foremost, but we have a county of about 80,000 people and we know everyone is not on the internet, so we would like to continue to capture more data points,” Cashman said.

He says developer packets based on the survey’s results will be sent out to businesses at the end of the month.

However, he says the survey will remain open and will be checked by the town on a quarterly basis.

