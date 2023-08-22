How to help
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country

Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular restaurant chain is leading the pack of what residents want to see in the North Country. - File photo(WCAX)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Recent results from the town of Plattsburgh’s development survey show people want an Olive Garden restaurant and Trader Joe’s grocery store in the North Country.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says roughly 2,600 people have completed the survey so far.

Among the sectors of business people said they would like to see in the town-- recreation, retail and children’s activities are on top.

The restaurant chain Olive Garden currently holds the top spot for a specific business.

The town is still asking for more people to weigh in.

“We are really appreciative of our community participating in the process first and foremost, but we have a county of about 80,000 people and we know everyone is not on the internet, so we would like to continue to capture more data points,” Cashman said.

He says developer packets based on the survey’s results will be sent out to businesses at the end of the month.

However, he says the survey will remain open and will be checked by the town on a quarterly basis.

Click here for more information on development in Plattsburgh.

