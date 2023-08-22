Senator Sanders hosts first Senior Meetings since before COVID-19 pandemic

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders will meet with older Vermonters in the Northeast Kingdom.

This month, Senator Sanders held 5 summer celebration and discussion events with seniors across the state in an effort to build community.

It’s an annual tradition just now making its return from the pandemic. Today is the last date of senior meetings for this summer.

The senator will share updates from Washington and speak with people about the issues they’re facing today.

He’ll be in St. Johnsbury at the St. Johnsbury House today at noon before heading to the Gateway Center in Newport at 4:00 p.m.

