How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter

FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl, she posted Tuesday on Instagram, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star.

Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport, revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

When she told the world in August 2022 she was preparing to close her playing career, Williams cited a desire to grow her family as one of the main reasons for walking away from tennis.

“Believe me,” Williams wrote last year in an essay for Vogue magazine, “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family.”

The 2022 U.S. Open was her last tournament. She reached the third round in New York by beating second-seeded Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Sept. 3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Montpelier man pleads not guilty to stabbing

Latest News

Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
The community of Montpelier gathered Tuesday for a second forum to address needs after the...
Montpelier residents meet to mull the city’s future after flooding
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Many Vermonters are waiting on federal funding to help them rebuild from last month's flooding,...
Will congressional gridlock leave Vermont flood victims high and dry?
Many Vermonters are waiting on federal funding to help them rebuild from last month's flooding,...
Will congressional gridlock leave Vermont flood victims high and dry?