Suspect arrested in Brattleboro murder

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they have a suspect in a Brattleboro murder.

Elias Lopez, 18, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested for allegedly killing Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut, in April. Police say Lopez shot and killed Williams at an apartment on Birge Street in Brattleboro during a fight about selling drugs.

Lopez is being held at the prison in St. Albans on an unrelated federal drug charge.

He now faces a charge of second-degree murder charges.

He will stay in jail until his arraignment which has not yet been scheduled.

