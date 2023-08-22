How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead in an apartment.
By Chelsea Collinsworth, Emma McSpadden and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead in an apartment.

Police officers were called to a home in Lubbock at 10:37 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl all dead within, KCBD reports.

Police said they believe the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators said the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim dead. The property manager then called police. The bodies of the two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a...
Driver crashes into Barre house
Ezra Dillon
Man pleads not guilty to knifepoint robbery in Burlington
A Vermont man pleaded not guilty on Monday to an alleged stabbing in Montpelier.
Montpelier man pleads not guilty to stabbing
Each year, 5,000 businesses are named to the Inc. magazine list recognizing the fastest-growing...
Vermont businesses recognized among fastest-growing in nation

Latest News

An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan as children and two adults remain trapped in a...
Urgent rescue mission underway in Pakistan
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car dangling hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast
David Flores, Mission assistant city manager, discusses sandbag distribution ahead of Tropical...
Texas city official discusses sandbag distribution ahead of tropical storm
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires