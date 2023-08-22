UVM Health Network tackles wait times amid staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some patients looking for care in the UVM Health Network are waiting weeks to get an appointment, a problem only exacerbated by the pandemic.

To combat that, the network is expanding its workforce development programs. The first program was developed in 2019, a pathway for educating and training licensed professionals and registered nurses.

Chelsea Lacroix jumped from her role as an administrative assistant at Central Vermont Medical Center to a registered nurse through CMVC’s nursing pathway program.

“I had looked into nursing school, but I had a young child at the time. So it wasn’t possible to, with the benefits and all that stuff, to just drop it and go like the traditional route,” said Lacroix.

Programs like the nursing pathway exist because the network has more than 2,000 positions open, 900 of which are nursing staff.

Like many industries, staffing shortages in health care are widespread. In Vermont, tight housing and a finite number of available workers with specific skills for health care positions amplify the problem. UVMHN and local universities created these programs to provide education to already-hired employees looking to make the switch, like Lacroix.

“A lot of the inpatient units were lacking. There was a lot of temporary traveling, folks that were contracted there. So I know that there is a strong need,” said Lacroix.

Jerry Baake from the UVMHN says other areas they’ve developed programs are surgical techs, respiratory therapy and medical laboratory techs.

“Radiology is a large one, surgical services as well. So really the need for workforce development stems from a need from our patient access standpoint,” said Baake.

UVMHN says there are 65 students enrolled in six programs in addition to the graduated eight RNs and 27 LPNs who work in the network through the nursing pathways program.

Workforce development program manager Meghan Foster adds the fourth cohort of surgical techs in training is about to start with the launch of the program in New York this fall, slated to train more than 40 techs in the next few years.

“Will be able to support our operating rooms to increase capacity,” said Foster.

Foster and Baake say the programs are shaping up to be a worthwhile investment from partners given the number of specialized workers it’s adding. But this is still the beginning of tackling a multi-faceted issue.

“The numbers of the students that are graduating, do fill partial of those needs that we’ve identified, but there’s still a number of more needs to be able to increase that patient care across the communities. So supporting our own employees is a win for the Health Network,” said Foster.

“Looking at how we can scale that, we built a great foundation and best practices. We need to do a lot more in order to make a dent in our workforce needs,” said Baake.

Programs like the nursing pathway and the respiratory therapy pathway are reimbursed by the network as they commit to three years of working at the network.

The network says upcoming programs include an MRI technology apprenticeship and extending the nursing pathway program to New York.

