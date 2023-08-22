How to help
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at the Waterbury State Park in Waterbury Center and they’re asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Vermont State Police say it happened Monday shortly after 11 p.m.

A security camera captured video of a man breaking into the entrance booth, beating the camera with a crowbar, and then tearing apart the safe in the booth.

He got away with a yet-to-be-determined amount of cash.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is now the third burglary at the Waterbury State Park.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

