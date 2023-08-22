Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar

WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a burglary at the Waterbury State Park in Waterbury Center and they’re asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Vermont State Police say it happened Monday shortly after 11 p.m.

A security camera captured video of a man breaking into the entrance booth, beating the camera with a crowbar, and then tearing apart the safe in the booth.

He got away with a yet-to-be-determined amount of cash.

If you recognize the man, you’re asked to call the state police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is now the third burglary at the Waterbury State Park.

