BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Some days are better than others, weatherwise, and some days are just plain the best. We had just about the ideal summer day on Tuesday, and we’re not done yet. After a cool night, Wednesday will be another really nice, late summer day.

Things will change towards the end of the week as a frontal system approaches from the west. That system will start to bring in some scattered showers later in the day on Thursday, Thursday night, and into the day on Friday. There won’t be a whole lot of rain with this system, so it should not create any flooding problems. Still, we’ll keep an eye on any changes that occur.

A few showers may linger into the first part of the weekend on Saturday. Otherwise, there will be some sunshine, especially on Sunday.

More sunshine is on tap for Monday into Tuesday. Another frontal system may start to move in later on Tuesday with more rain showers.

Try to get outside as much as you can and take MAX Advantage of this great, late summer weather! -Gary

