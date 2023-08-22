BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! We start our Tuesday off on a cool note, with most in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The abundant sunshine through the afternoon should allow high temperatures to climb into the low and mid-70s. It will be comfortably cool, with low dewpoints. Keep in mind the average high for this time of year is right around 80.

Wednesday looks to feature more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Our next chance for wet weather will be later in the day on Thursday as a frontal system approaches from the west. Those showers will be on and off throughout the day on Friday. A few showers may linger into the day Saturday, but the trend for the weekend will be drier and sunnier.

Get out there and take MAX Advantage of this lovely weather while we have it!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

