8th case of rabies reported in Essex County, New York

Another rabies case has been reported in Essex County, New York-- the eighth one this year. It...
Another rabies case has been reported in Essex County, New York-- the eighth one this year. It was in a raccoon in Schroon Lake. - File photo(devonyu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Another rabies case has been reported in Essex County, New York-- the eighth one this year.

Officials at the Essex County Health Department say a raccoon in Schroon Lake tested positive.

That makes two raccoons, five gray foxes and one woodchuck with rabies this year in Essex County.

We’ve told you before about the annual USDA bait drops meant to get rabies vaccine doses to wild animals. Andrea Whitmarsh with the Essex County Health Department says not all areas of the county receive the bait, with drops this year focused on more in the Northeast.

“We kind of like to see the bait drops occur more toward the southeastern portion of the county where we have seen the most rabies cases. All of our cases so far have occurred in Ticonderoga, Crown Point and Schroon Lake,” Whitmarsh said.

Whitmarsh says the county has hosted five rabies vaccination clinics so far this year. The next one will take place on Oct. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

