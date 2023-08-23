Catamount Corner - August 22, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Welcome to Catamount Corner, where each month we catch up with UVM coaches and student-athletes and tell the biggest stories of the month.

In today’s show, we sat down with both soccer programs, the field hockey team, and the cross country team to preview the seasons. From there, we head to the ice to speak one-on-one with new men’s hockey coach Steve Wiedler. Then, we finish on the hardwood, where basketball stars Delaney Richason and Emma Utterback are leaving a legacy both on campus and out in the community, and talk to guard Aaron Deloney and forward Nick Fiorillo on stepping into leadership roles as fifth-years.

Check out all those stories below.

The UVM men’s soccer team won more games in 2022 than any other year in program history. We caught up with the Cats on their annual trip to Jay Peak, and despite a good amount of roster turnover, they say with the talent they have, they’re eager to continue building off last year.

Cats use trip to Jay to build chemistry ahead of what they hope is another phenomenal season

UVM’s field hockey team also marked a program-best in wins last season, and welcome back most of the production from last year’s squad. Paired with a handful of experienced transfers - and a brand-new field - and the 2023 season comes with much anticipation.

Cats posted most wins in program history in 2022

Still about two weeks from their season opener, the cross country team is coming off a strong 2022 season and hopes to take another leap this year.

Cats host UVM Invite at Hard'Ack next week

The women’s soccer team was the first to experience game action this fall, and the Cats say after a 4-9-3 finish a year ago, they feel a similar sense of hunger to the one they felt in 2021.

Cats look to round back to championship form after tough 2022

In July, UVM announced that men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft had been relieved of his duties after an investigation revealed inappropriate text messages sent to a student. That same day, assistant Steve Wiedler was named interim head coach for the upcoming season. We sat down one-on-one with Wiedler to talk about his vision for the future of the program.

UVM men's hockey interim head coach talks about the challenge at hand

Women’s basketball stars Delaney Richason and Emma Utterback are well-known within the confines of Patrick Gym, but their legacy in Vermont stretches beyond those walls. The two spend their summers in Vermont - and back home in Indiana - coaching the next generation of basketball players.

5th year hoopers share their love of the game with the younger generation

Staying on the hardwood, fifth-years Aaron Deloney and Nick Fiorillo are back for one more year in Burlington. After years of leading the team on the court, as the most experienced Cats in the huddle, the keys to the program are now theirs.

Last two remaining members of the 2020 UVM recruiting class set for super senior season

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.