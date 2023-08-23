How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Community helping beloved veterinarian recover after being mauled by dog

A community is supporting Dr. Emily Martin after she was mauled by a dog. (Source: WRDW)
By Sydney Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A Georgia veterinarian is recovering after being mauled by a dog.

WRDW reports that Burke County Dr. Emily Martin was trying to sedate an aggressive dog when the situation turned into her being severely injured and left nearly unconscious.

Martin’s co-workers said she spends her days caring for sick and injured pets. Now, she’s the one who needs help recovering.

“I immediately start thinking about how many times she’s helped us and helped animals and helped our cause,” said Michael Cardenaz with Zeus’ Crusaders.

Martin is known to the pet community and nearly every pet owner has a story to share.

“Taka for sure,” said Becky Mcardle, a pet owner. “When he first came to her, he was laying in his kennel and she’s laying in the kennel with him.”

Taka was a dog injured in a house fire in 2018.

“We didn’t know who Taka belonged to; we had no clue. She was the vet that stepped up and gave immediate attention,” Cardenaz said.

The community says she is known for helping animals.

“She’s been active in the community. She’s active with rescues,” Mcardle said.

Cardenaz added, “She has that reputation of helping people. And now people have an opportunity to help her.”

According to Cardenaz, his group Zeus’ Crusaders and others are helping raise money for Martin during her recovery.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
We are seeing more black bears according to Vt. Fish and Wildlife. That's raised concerns in...
Spike in calls reporting bear sightings in some Vermont communities

Latest News

A new partnership between Vermont hospitals could be a lifesaver for babies in need of critical...
Vt. hospitals partner to help babies in need of critical care
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
A Brattleboro man who has been housing the homeless in RVs parked in his backyard says the...
Controversial initiative that housed homeless in RVs in Brattleboro backyard to end
A robbery caught on camera of thieves taking thousands of dollars worth of wigs for cancer...
Wigs specially made for cancer patients stolen from store, owner says
There have been 100 cases of tick-related illness so far in Clinton County with several months...
Ticks on the rise in Northern New York; how to protect yourself