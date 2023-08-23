Controversial initiative that housed homeless in RVs in Brattleboro backyard to end

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro man who has been housing the homeless in RVs parked in his backyard says the emergency program he spearheaded will soon come to an end. It comes as welcome news to those who opposed the controversial initiative.

The social experiment in a Brattleboro neighborhood has divided residents, one property owner in particular, and town officials.

“I think it has proved its value,” said Kurt Daims of Brattleboro Common Sense.

For months, the homeless in Brattleboro have sought refuge from the elements in Daims’ backyard. But right now, only one person is left and once he finds his own place, Daims says he’ll be moving the RVs.

“We are hoping to get at least two of these off the property to the home or land of someone else’s,” he said.

The emergency program, as Daims calls it, has been tied up in litigation with the town for both zoning and safety issues. Daims has denied access to the property in the past, but he is working with the town health inspector to schedule an onsite visit.

“One being flammable materials, the Styrofoam on the walls, smoke, a carbon monoxide detector be in place,” said Chuck Kier, the assistant fire chief in Brattleboro and the town’s health inspector.

Town officials say it all comes down to public safety.

“Not only the occupants of the RVs but the occupants of 16 Washington Street, the associated neighbors,” Kier said.

There’s a sense that Daims takes the town’s assessment personally.

“The town has been very adamant about their crazy assertions that we are violating human rights here,” he said.

But it’s not just town officials who have concerns.

“I don’t think it is a very dignified way to solve the problem,” said Roben Lapan, who lives in the neighborhood.

Lapan applauds Daims for his efforts to help the less fortunate but she also feels bad for her neighbors.

“I can’t imagine what it is like for the people who live next door. In terms of the smell would be one thing,” Lapan said.

Daims, on the other hand, says the experiment is already a proven success.

“We are hoping that people will do it all over the country,” he said.

While Daims says he is committed to moving two of the vehicles, he has not yet given a timeline as to when that will happen.

Related Story:

Housing the homeless in RVs? Town pushes back against Brattleboro nonprofit’s plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.