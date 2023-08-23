Derby Line residents told to boil their water

DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, are being told to boil their water.

The area lost water pressure earlier on Wednesday. While it’s back to normal now, it’s still being investigated.

Until a cause is determined, people are advised to use bottled or boiled water to drink and for pets.

But officials say it’s OK to bathe and wash clothes in the water.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.