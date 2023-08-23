How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Derby Line residents told to boil their water

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, are being told to boil their water.

The area lost water pressure earlier on Wednesday. While it’s back to normal now, it’s still being investigated.

Until a cause is determined, people are advised to use bottled or boiled water to drink and for pets.

But officials say it’s OK to bathe and wash clothes in the water.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country
We are seeing more black bears according to Vt. Fish and Wildlife. That's raised concerns in...
Spike in calls reporting bear sightings in some Vermont communities

Latest News

Three people sent to the hospital after serious car crash
Serious crash in Bennington sends 3 to the hospital
Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Gov. Phil Scott
More money on the way to help with Vermont flood recovery
More money is on the way to help Vermonters recover from July's flooding.
More money on the way to help with Vermont flood recovery