Embattled Franklin County state’s attorney to resign

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The embattled Franklin County state’s attorney-- who has been at the center of an impeachment investigation-- is resigning.

John Lavoie confirmed to WCAX News that he will step down. He offered no further comment.

Lavoie was under scrutiny, accused of repeatedly using inappropriate language toward employees, including discriminatory and derogatory comments about employees’ national origins, religion, sexual orientation, disability and body composition.

The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs also alleges that at least twice, Lavoie engaged in unwanted, nonsexual physical contact.

A special committee of lawmakers was investigating the possible impeachment of both Lavoie and Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore.

Lavoie has been a prosecutor for more than two decades. In past interviews, Lavoie acknowledged he made some inappropriate comments but denied racist and sexist language. He also denied touching employees.

