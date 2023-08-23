‘FEMA trailers’ headed to Vermont to help house flood victims

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Temporary housing is on the way for some flooded-out Vermonters. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given the greenlight for so-called FEMA trailers to be shipped to Vermont. They’re for those displaced by last month’s floods.

Nearly a month and a half after the floods, the River Run Mobile Home Park in Berlin sits empty, its residents scattered.

“It’s an ongoing challenge and it’s housing. That’s where I see the bottleneck in some respects,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

State officials estimated that up to 250 housing units were in need of extreme repairs following last month’s floods.

For the last month and a half, the Barre Auditorium has been used as a disaster recovery center. Staffers tell me they are still serving about 30 people a day, the majority of them looking for help finding permanent shelter.

As the Green Mountain State prepares for fall, help could be on the way. The Biden administration has approved Washington, Lamoille and Windsor counties for direct housing assistance. That means modular homes, better known as FEMA trailers, are coming our way. They’re deployed to disaster zones where people have nowhere else to go. The units will be suited for Vermont winters.

“They’ll have insulation for the skirting area, the water lines will be wrapped, so they will be set for Vermont,” FEMA Coordinator William Roy said.

The feds are shipping the trailers to Vermont as soon as this week.

FEMA will reach out to some 200 people, many of whom are already receiving rental assistance, but do not or may not have anywhere to go.

“We’re worried about people who are sheltering in place without heat, water, electricity,” said Sue Minter, who served as Vermont’s flood recovery czar after Tropical Storm Irene and currently leads Capstone Community Action, which is assisting some 70 families. “We have to be thinking about immediate needs and health and safety and winter coming but also about opportunities to do things differently, so we build resilience and more opportunity for housing and economic opportunity.”

Leaders hope the first modular homes will be set up by mid-to-late September.

There’s also a complex equation of where to put them in a place that’s not below the flood plain.

While the units are on the way, it’s worth noting that you have about two weeks left to report any storm damage to FEMA.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.