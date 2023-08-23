How to help
Former Vermont trooper tapped to lead New Hampshire State Police

Maj. Mark Hall
Maj. Mark Hall(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A former Vermont State Police trooper has been tapped by Gov. Chris Sununu to lead the New Hampshire State Police.

Maj. Mark Hall is currently the field operations bureau commander, responsible for oversight of all uniformed personnel.

He’s a Champlain College grad and worked for state police in Vermont, as well as the Milton Police Department.

Hall’s confirmation vote is scheduled for Sept. 6.

