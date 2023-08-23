Free sober concert ‘Raving for Recovery’ returns to Burlington this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As addiction continues to be a very visible experience in downtown Burlington, a free sober concert is being held in City Hall Park, aimed at encouraging people to be able to enjoy a fun Saturday night out without substances and encouraging others to get into recovery.

This Saturday, the Raving for Recovery celebration and concert is taking over City Hall Park.

“It’s sort of like a way to show that you can still have fun and enjoy your life on a Saturday night without all of those things,” said Emily Korkosz of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County.

Korkosz says it’s a chance to enjoy a weekend evening without substances. The event is alcohol- and drug-free.

Korkosz is in recovery herself, as are all Turning Point employees. She says recovery can be incredibly isolating and it’s important to get out and find a community that supports recovery.

“Rewiring your brain to think that it’s gonna be OK without something that you are chemically dependent on is very hard. But being around people who are doing it every day and are happy,” Korkosz said.

This is the third year of a sober concert in City Hall Park. That space can be synonymous with substance use issues in the community. But according to Turning Point Executive Director Cam Lauf, that’s exactly why they hold the concert in the park.

“City Hall Park and bridging the gap of those that feel isolated throughout all of this, those that are unhoused, those that are continuously falling through the cracks of treatment and social services that we can bridge that connection,” Lauf said.

The celebration will be family-friendly and will include free food, music and many fun events. It will also have discussion of recovery.

Lauf says last year the event helped people find their way into services.

“It’s really an opportunity to call people in to let them know that they’re they’re welcome, that they can be a part and we have everything that is free to them,” Lauf said. “This event is really to reinforce one, that we’re all one and now we have to be.”

Raving for Recovery 2023 takes place on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

