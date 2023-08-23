How to help
Georgia man found guilty on federal gun and drug crimes

Melvin Hill
Melvin Hill(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The United State’s Attorney’s Office of Vermont has convicted a Georgia man on five federal gun and drug charges Monday.

Officials say Melvin Hill, 44 of Tignall, Georgia will remain in prison until sentencing. Hill have been held without bail since March 2022.

According to court documents, Hill sold fentanyl to a confidential source, who was working with Burlington narcotics investigators. Police say this source’s transaction was recorded and surveilled by police officers.

Police got a search warrant for Hill’s hotel room and his car. They recovered a pistol, crack cocaine, fentanyl, pills laced with meth, along with $13,000 cash.

Hill was arrested on March 10th. The next day, police search his storage unit and found more fentanyl, another pistol, and a pound of meth.

Hill faces up to 10 years to life in prison and a fine up to $10,000,000.

