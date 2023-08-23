How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home

The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They...
The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They used an axe to break the chain and then eventually got that chain off of her neck to free her. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department bodycam footage)(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff, Ward Jolles and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky have released the bodycam video from the dramatic rescue of a woman who was kidnapped and found chained to the floor of a home in Louisville.

WAVE reports it happened on Bolling Avenue when neighbors called the Louisville Metro Police Department saying a woman was yelling for help from a second story window last Wednesday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video includes content that some may find disturbing.

It happened on Bolling Avenue on when neighbors called police saying a woman was yelling for help.

The first few seconds of the video show police officers trying to get inside the house, but all of its windows and doors are barricaded. The officers then got a hold of a ladder, which allowed them to get up on the roof and into that bedroom.

The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They used an axe to break the chain and then eventually got that chain off of her neck to free her.

After a couple of days of investigating, police arrested 36-year-old Moises May for the kidnapping of the woman, and he faces several other charges as well. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
Police say they have a suspect in a Brattleboro murder. - Courtesy: Kristopher...
Suspect arrested in Brattleboro murder
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutors prepare evidence in trial of 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Some patients looking for care in the UVM Health Network are waiting weeks to get an...
UVM Health Network tackles wait times amid staffing shortages
Some patients looking for care in the UVM Health Network are waiting weeks to get an...
UVM Health Network tackles wait times amid staffing shortages
Sen. Maggie Hassan
Sen. Hassan to visit northern N.H. workers