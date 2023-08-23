How you can help Vermont’s Black-owned businesses succeed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - August is National Black Business Month, and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network is offering resources and advice on how to support our state’s BIPOC-owned businesses.

The organization says one simple but impactful way to support these businesses is to patronize them so they can grow into larger enterprises.

They have a BIPOC-business directory on their website you can check out, featuring about 400 businesses around the state.

Organization Co-founder Tino Rutanhira says because Black-owned businesses face additional challenges, it’s important to give them your support.

“Recent forces like the devastating impact of the global pandemic and ongoing socioeconomic battles like lack of access to much-needed capital to open and expand ventures have made it extremely challenging for BIPOC entrepreneurs to try to advance in the highly competitive business mainstream,” Rutanhira said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Tino Rutanhira.

