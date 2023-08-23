How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

How you can help Vermont’s Black-owned businesses succeed

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - August is National Black Business Month, and the Vermont Professionals of Color Network is offering resources and advice on how to support our state’s BIPOC-owned businesses.

The organization says one simple but impactful way to support these businesses is to patronize them so they can grow into larger enterprises.

They have a BIPOC-business directory on their website you can check out, featuring about 400 businesses around the state.

Organization Co-founder Tino Rutanhira says because Black-owned businesses face additional challenges, it’s important to give them your support.

“Recent forces like the devastating impact of the global pandemic and ongoing socioeconomic battles like lack of access to much-needed capital to open and expand ventures have made it extremely challenging for BIPOC entrepreneurs to try to advance in the highly competitive business mainstream,” Rutanhira said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Tino Rutanhira.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found buried in the...
Richford man cited for burying family member in backyard
Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
We are seeing more black bears according to Vt. Fish and Wildlife. That's raised concerns in...
Spike in calls reporting bear sightings in some Vermont communities

Latest News

Another rabies case has been reported in Essex County, New York-- the eighth one this year. It...
8th case of rabies reported in Essex County, New York
franklin county STATE'S ATTORNEY JOHN LAVOIE
Embattled Franklin County state’s attorney to resign
As addiction continues to be a very visible experience in downtown Burlington, a free sober...
Free sober concert ‘Raving for Recovery’ returns to Burlington this weekend
The embattled Franklin County state’s attorney-- who has been at the center of an impeachment...
Embattled Franklin County state’s attorney to resign