How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday.(TELEGRAM/WAGNER_SVODKI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — A private jet crashed over Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. It was not clear if Prigozhin was among those on board, though Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said he was on the passenger list.

The plane was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg and went down in the Tver region, more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the capital. Authorities are investigating.

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening, and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

The signal was lost in a rural region where there are no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

Shortly after that, Wagner fighters set up camp in Belarus, but Prigozhin’s plane, according to media reports, was flying back and forth between Belarus and Russia.

This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an assault in Burlington’s City Hall Park. - File photo
Burlington police investigating assault in City Hall Park
Surveillance photo
Vt. police ask public for help identifying state park burglar
A new report finds out which Vermont communities are spending the highest portion of their...
Which Vermont towns have the highest energy burden? The results of a new report
Some early results are in from the town of Plattsburgh's development survey, and a popular...
Popular restaurant chain leads businesses residents want to see in North Country
We are seeing more black bears according to Vt. Fish and Wildlife. That's raised concerns in...
Spike in calls reporting bear sightings in some Vermont communities

Latest News

Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, second from left, wipes tears as she and others...
Signs return to Tennessee statehouse during special session addressing school shooting
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
A FedEx delivery driver went above and beyond his duties when he protected a Nebraska family...
FedEx driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner's front porch
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination